Families of mass shooting victims testify before Congress as lawmakers debate legislation

William Brangham:

Emotional testimony also came from families in other communities who have lost loved ones, all with one common theme, ending the violence.

Zeneta Everhart's son survived being shot during last months racially motivated massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Zeneta Everhart, Mother of Shooting Victim: To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws, let me paint a picture for you.

My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back, and another on his left leg, caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15. As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life.

Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children. This should not be your story or mine. As an elected official, it is your duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire and all of the children and citizens in this country.