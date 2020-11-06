WATCH: Pelosi says she’s happy with results, despite loss of seats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is happy with the results of the election despite a loss of House seats.

“This has been a life or death fight for the fate of our democracy, as he says, the soul of our country,” said Pelosi Friday on Capitol Hill.

“We did not win every battle in the House, but we did win the war.”

House Democrats cast blame on their election message, ground game and leadership under Pelosi’s team after expectations for big wins came crashing down by a stark reversal in Trump country.

They focused too narrowly on health care, when voters were also worried about the economy.

“We lost a few seats, but as I said, we won those seats in Trump districts. He wasn’t on the ballot. He is now,” sad Pelosi.

“I think that the what happened with the Democrats for Congress across the country helped contribute to the Biden success. So we’re very proud to be part of that mandate, very proud of that.”

This comes as Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

The winner will lead a country facing a historic set of challenges, including a surging pandemic and deep political polarization.

“It’s pretty exciting for the country because he respects every single person in our country, certainly every single person who voted. And we respect all of them,” said Pelosi.

