WATCH: President Biden calls on states to combat gun violence

President Joe Biden called on U.S. states to spend the fund they have already been allocated to combat “crime as well as gun violence.”

Biden was speaking to reporters just before he boarded Air Force One, heading to Los Angeles to participate in the Summit of the Americas.

“Both parties have to step up and do something about crime, as well as gun violence,” Biden said was the message from voters.

He was reacting to the results of primary votes overnight, which included San Francisco residents voting overwhelmingly to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The San Francisco race was a heated campaign that divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city.