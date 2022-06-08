WATCH LIVE: House Democrats hold news briefing on action against gun violence

The House is moving quickly to pass legislation in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds.

The legislation has no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks.

But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to frame for voters in November where they stand on policies that polls show have appeal to a majority of voters.

“We hear the urgent calls from our constituents crying out to take action,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

The House is also expected to approve a bill that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people who are believed to be at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have such “red flag laws.” Under the House bill, a judge could issue an order to temporarily remove and store the firearms until a hearing can be held no longer than two weeks later to determine whether the firearms should be returned or kept for a specific period.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the bill would lead to roughly 10,000 petitions being filed annually.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose son was shot and killed at age 17 by a white man who was angry over the loud music the Black teenager and his friends had been playing in their car.

House Republicans argued that the bill allows law enforcement to deprive law-abiding Americans of their firearms before they have had the opportunity to personally contest a requested order in court.