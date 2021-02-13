What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

Key takeaways from Day 4 of Trump's second impeachment trial

By Daniel Bush

WATCH: Raskin says Trump Impeachment trial is ‘about who we are’

Politics

The Senate is moving toward a final vote after reaching a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. The agreement averted a prolonged trial and set up closing arguments from both sides.

Watch Raskin’s remarks in the player above.

“The country and the world know who Donald Trump is. This trial is about who we are,” said lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland in his closing remarks.

Raskin made a desperate plea for senators to convict Trump of inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Is this the future you imagine for our kids? Is it totally appropriate as we’ve been told?”

Acquittal appears likely, underscored by news that Republican leader Mitch McConnell plans to vote that way.

Read more of NewsHour’s coverage:

  • The Second Impeachment of Donald Trump

  • Read Trump’s full response to House Democrats’ arguments for impeachment

  • Read Democrats’ full impeachment brief against Trump for second Senate trial

  • With Senate split 50-50, here’s what Democrats can and can’t do
