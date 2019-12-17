WATCH: Rep. Cole’s opening statement in House Rules impeachment meeting

In his opening statement during a House Rules Committee meeting on Dec. 17, ranking member Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the impeachment process into President Donald Trump “has been flawed and partisan from day one.”

The House committee convened at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

Cole criticized Democrats for holding an impeachment vote less than a year before a presidential election. “All it does achieve is make the political polarization and divisions worse,” Cole said.

The House Rules Committee met on Dec. 17 to determine the rules that will govern the full House vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump. The two articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote is slated for Dec. 18.