WATCH: Rep. Gaetz says Pelosi was ‘catfished’ into Trump impeachment move

Republican lawmakers are blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to move forward with an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, amid concerns over his July phone call with Ukraine’s president.

“The evidence is clear, unfortunately, that the speaker of the House of Representatives has been functionally catfished into a politically fatal impeachment proceeding based on rumors, based on faulty evidence and based on a bloodlust for the president politically that does not serve our nation well,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said on the House floor Wednesday.

Gaetz spoke ahead of a House of Representatives vote Wednesday on a symbolic resolution condemning the White House’s decision not to release a whistleblower complaint against Trump to Congress.

The complaint, which has not been made public, reportedly details how Trump repeatedly brought up former Vice President, and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following mounting pressure, the White House released rough notes of Trump’s phone call Wednesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the impeachment inquiry a “rush to judgment.”

“It simply confirms that House Democrats’ priority is not making life better for the American people, but their nearly three-year-old fixation on impeachment,” McConnell said.

But the GOP-led Senate also unanimously approved Tuesday a resolution stating the whistleblower complaint should be provided to the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Trump has claimed, without evidence, that Biden acted inappropriately while his son, Hunter Biden, was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Multiple news organizations have found no evidence of wrongdoing.

In a statement after the notes from the call were released, the Trump campaign said the president “did nothing wrong” and blamed Democrats and the media for creating a “hoax” that would only contribute to “the landslide re-election of President Trump in 2020.”