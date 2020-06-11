WATCH: Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he supports ban on police chokeholds

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said June 11 that he supports a national ban on police chokeholds.

The Republican congressman said that putting someone in a chokehold while handcuffed “should have severe consequences.”

A bill recently proposed by congressional Democrats would ban federal police from choking measures like the one used on George Floyd, who died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pinned down Floyd with a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.