WATCH: Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he supports ban on police chokeholds

Politics

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said June 11 that he supports a national ban on police chokeholds.

The Republican congressman said that putting someone in a chokehold while handcuffed “should have severe consequences.”

A bill recently proposed by congressional Democrats would ban federal police from choking measures like the one used on George Floyd, who died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pinned down Floyd with a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

