WATCH: Schiff accuses Trump of a ‘failed effort to bribe Ukraine’

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine for political investigations was “a failed effort to bribe Ukraine.”

Rep. Adam Schiff spoke during a hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Trump urged the investigations as the U.S. withheld military aid from the country. Closing a Tuesday morning impeachment hearing, Schiff criticized Republicans for arguing that because the aid was eventually released, “this makes it OK.”

Schiff said, “it’s no less odious because it was discovered.”

Democrats are investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine in their impeachment probe. Republicans say they don’t have enough evidence to prove high crimes and misdemeanors.

California Rep. Devin Nunes said in his closing statement that Democrats “poison people with nonsense.” Nunes is the top Republican on the intelligence panel.

The committee is scheduled for another hearing Tuesday afternoon.

