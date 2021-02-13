What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

Watch Coverage

 Live

Featured stories

See all

Key takeaways from Day 4 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By Daniel Bush

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Schumer calls Trump Impeachment result a ‘vote for infamy’

Politics

The Senate’s top Democrat says Jan. 6 will live as a “day of infamy” in American history and that the vote to acquit Donald Trump “will live as a vote of infamy in the history of the United States Senate.”

Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, took to the Senate floor on Saturday to decry the Senate’s acquittal of the former president on a charge that he incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He applauded the seven Republicans who joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump.

He called the day of the riot the “final, terrible legacy” of Trump and said the stain of his actions will never be “washed away.”

Read more of NewsHour’s coverage:

  • The Second Impeachment of Donald Trump

  • Read Trump’s full response to House Democrats’ arguments for impeachment

  • Read Democrats’ full impeachment brief against Trump for second Senate trial

  • With Senate split 50-50, here’s what Democrats can and can’t do
    • By —

    Associated Press

    Support Provided By: Learn more

    Additional Support Provided By: