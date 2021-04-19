WATCH: Sen. Schumer to introduce COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Monday dared his colleagues in the Senate to vote against the Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act he is sponsoring.

“If they do: Shame on them,” Schumer said during a press conference in New York City announcing his plans to introduce the bill later that day.

“We are here because there has been a terrible and deeply troubling uptick in anti-Asian hate crimes here in New York and across America,” Schumer said. “We are saying very simply to America, to New York, to the world, ‘Stop Asian hate!'”

The Senate Majority leader said he was introducing the anti-Asian hate legislation Monday evening.

“This should not be a partisan issue and we will vote on the bill on Wednesday,” he said.

Schumer said the Democrats have added two bipartisan amendments that will “strengthen” the bill.

New York Rep. Grace Meng, the lead sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives, said the Asian community is “scared” and “terrified” to let grandparents and children go outside.

“It’s been over a year of these sorts of feelings and in recent weeks have only increased with our attacks on the elderly and the murders in Atlanta, Georgia,” Meng said.