WATCH: Trump reacts to intel director's hearing on whistleblower complaint

President Donald Trump is lashing out at House Democrats amid an impeachment investigation and a whistleblower complaint over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters Thursday after returning to Washington from meetings at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump says of the probes, “There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts.”

Trump is calling Thursday’s hearings on the whistleblower complaint, “a terrible thing for our country.” And he claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has been hijacked by the radical left” in her pursuit of impeachment.

WATCH: Acting intel director Maguire's full testimony on Trump whistleblower complaint

