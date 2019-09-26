What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to reporters as she arrives for a meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Pelosi says Trump undermined national security

Politics

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says an intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint shows President Donald Trump has undermined national security and tried to cover it up.

READ MORE: Read the full, redacted Trump whistleblower complaint

Pelosi told reporters Thursday at her weekly press conference that allegations Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden show he “betrayed his oath of office, our national security and the integrity” of U.S. elections.

She added: “This is a cover up.”

Pelosi spoke just after the release of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress’ impeachment inquiry. The complaint alleges Trump abused the power of his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country” in next year’s U.S. election. The complaint says the White House then tried to “lock down” the information to cover it up.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

By —

Associated Press

