Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Pelosi says Trump ‘took a pass’ on negotiating infrastructure plan

Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump “took a pass” on working together with Democrats to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

WATCH: Trump refuses to work with Democrats while they investigate him

Pelosi spoke at the Capitol after a brief meeting with Trump at the White House. After the meeting, Trump said he won’t work with Democrats as long as they are moving ahead with investigations of his administration.

Pelosi said congressional Democrats went to the White House “in a spirit of bipartisanship to find common ground” on infrastructure. She told reporters afterward: “For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part. … he just took a pass.”

She added that “In any event, I pray for the president of the United States.”

Hours earlier, Pelosi had told reporters that Trump is involved in a “cover-up.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 21 Why Rep. Raskin says he’s changed his mind on impeaching Trump

  2. Read May 22 Mnuchin says he has ‘no idea’ who wrote IRS memo on tax returns

  3. Read May 22 WATCH: Trump refuses to work with Democrats while they investigate him

  4. Read May 21 Justice Department offers to share Mueller documents to avoid House action against Barr

  5. Watch May 21 Can the political divide be mended by bringing rural and urban students together?

The Latest