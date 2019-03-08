WATCH: Trump says Democrats have become an ‘anti-Jewish party’

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump has branded as “disgraceful” the resolution passed after Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.

The House on Thursday passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry.

Democrats wrestled for days about whether or how to punish Omar, a freshman from Minnesota who’s one of two Muslim women in Congress. They argued over whether Omar should be singled out, what other types of bias should be decried in the text and whether the party would tolerate dissenting views on Israel.

Before leaving to survey tornado damage in Alabama, Trump told reporters Friday the Democrats have become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

Omar has praised the vote as condemning “anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Some Democrats complain Omar’s comments on Israel ignited this debate but Trump’s racially charged rhetoric has led to no similar congressional action.

