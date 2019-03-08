What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he departs to visit storm-hit areas of Alabama from the White House. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Trump says Michael Cohen is lying about not seeking a pardon

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is saying his former lawyer Michael Cohen told a “stone cold lie” in claiming that he did not seek a pardon.

Trump, speaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Friday, denounced his former fixer, who has repeatedly testified against him.

Cohen came under renewed scrutiny after telling Congress that he never sought a pardon from the president.

WATCH: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

But the president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said that Cohen had lawyers reach out to him last year about the possibility of Trump intervening.

Trump and Giuliani have repeatedly questioned Cohen’s credibility.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for a variety of crimes, including campaign finance violations. He has admitted to lying to Congress in his initial testimony last year.

