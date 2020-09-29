WATCH: Trump says he sees human pollution ‘to an extent’ affects climate change

President Donald Trump says he does see human beings as contributing somewhat to climate change but doesn’t support strict regulations in part because of negative ramifications for business.

When asked at Tuesday’s debate about humans being partially to blame for environmental deterioration, Trump said, “to an extent, yes.”

Biden said he would champion job-creating programs that embrace green technologies and would rejoin the Paris accord, which is “all falling apart” without U.S. involvement.

In 2017, America emitted almost 16 tons of carbon dioxide per person, the second-highest in the world.

But when asked why he took steps like withdrawing the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate pact, Trump reiterated his argument that such agreements were “driving energy prices through the sky.”

Nearly 200 nations signed the climate deal in which each country provides its own goals to curb emissions of heat-trapping gases that lead to climate change and more than three quarters of American energy consumed comes from fossil fuels, while renewable and nuclear energy consumption has doubled from the 1980’s according to USA Facts.