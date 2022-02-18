WATCH: Vice President Harris meets with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held a bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday as tensions continue to mount around Ukraine.

Harris arrived in Munich on Thursday ahead of the annual security conference in the German city.

Harris will face her highest-stakes foreign policy assignment yet this weekend, where she will try to keep European allies unified amid growing concern over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She will attend the Munich Security Conference as President Joe Biden and other Western leaders warn that the threat of an invasion remains high despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements that he is committed to further talks.

The Kremlin has made unverified claims that some of the estimated 150,000 Russian forces encircling Ukraine have been pulled back to their garrisons.

White House officials dispute that, saying intelligence shows Russia has added 7,000 additional troops near Ukraine in recent days and has stepped up preparations for potential false flag operations that could be used as a pretext to start a war.

Harris is scheduled to meet Friday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and hold a multilateral meeting with the leaders of the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia on the margins of the Munich conference.

She’s scheduled to deliver a major address Saturday on the administration’s efforts to stop Russian aggression.

After the speech, she’s expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Munich gathering has been used in recent years by both U.S. and Russian leaders to deliver messages to a who’s-who of trans-Atlantic leaders.