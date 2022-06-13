Who is BJay Pak and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

BJay Pak, the former U.S. Attorney General for the Northern District of Georgia, will testify June 13 before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The committee first spoke to Pak in August. CNN reported that as part of his testimony, Pak said he stepped down as U.S. Attorney in Atlanta after Trump called Georgia’s secretary of state and tried to pressure him into saying there had been election fraud.

During that call, Trump referred to a “never-Trump” official, though he didn’t specifically say Pak’s name.

After Pak resigned, Trump appointed a new U.S. Attorney, and Pak said he had confidence in his successor.

According to a Senate Judiciary Committee interim staff report, “Pak’s office had investigated and debunked various allegations of election fraud in Georgia” by the time Trump called. The report alleges that Pak had planned to stay in his role until inauguration day and he was “personally very concerned” about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Pak is currently a partner at Alston & Bird law firm in Atlanta. Pak is expected to testify on a panel with Ben Ginsberg, a conservative elections lawyer and Al Scmidt, former Philadelphia city commissioner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.