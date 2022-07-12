Who is Jason Van Tatenhove and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

The former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers – a far-right paramilitary group whose members are accused of conspiring to use force to stop official election proceedings at the U.S. Capitol – is expected to testify during the Jan. 6 committee’s seventh public hearing Tuesday.

Jason Van Tatenhove told Denver’s Fox 31 this month that he was never a member of the Oath Keepers, but an “employee” of the group. He called himself the Oath Keepers’ “propagandist,” and said the reason he’s testifying is “to give a historical precedence to this group and how they have radicalized.”

His role as the group’s national media director began in 2014 and lasted for about two years, Van Tatenhove told the Fox affiliate, so he was not associated with the group at the time of the attack on the Capitol. Now working as an independent journalist, he said he’s “purged” his connections to extremism.

The Oath Keepers is “one of the largest far-right antigovernment groups” in the U.S., according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Recruitment efforts target ex-military and law enforcement officers, and members have participated in armed standoffs and violent protests, the SPLC said.

In January, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and 10 other members were indicted on seditious conspiracy charges for attempting to overthrow the government on Jan. 6. Three members have pleaded guilty to the charges, while Rhodes has pleaded not guilty. According to the Jan. 6 committee, Rhodes told members to “stock up on ammo” and prepare for a “full-on war in the streets.”

Rhodes has also offered to testify to the Jan. 6 committee if he can do so live and in-person, instead of from jail, where he is awaiting trial. The committee has not responded to his request.

Van Tatenhove has spoken with the Jan. 6 committee at least twice, Fox 31 reported, and is expected to testify in-person at the Jan. 6 committee’s July 12 hearing, which will focus on the role of violent extremist groups during the Capitol siege and former President Donald Trump’s December 2020 tweet encouraging supporters to come to Washington for a “big protest.”

