What we learned on Day 7 of the Jan. 6 hearings

Lisa Desjardins:

We're now at the point today where the committee is going chronologically right up to January 6.

And this important moment happened in the middle of December, after the attorney general had already said there was no reason to believe there was fraud worth overturning the election, already had dismissed what the president, then Trump, had been saying.

So let's take him inside who was in this meeting. Four people in particular in this meeting were surprise guests to many of the staffers in the White House, Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney at different times. And there you also see four other — three other people, including Michael Flynn, former security adviser, but then he did not have a position in the White House.

There, you also see all of the people there who were advising him, Sidney Powell included — them, and then Patrick Byrne on the end, who's the CEO of Overstock.com. Those four people, the testimony today was that it wasn't clear they actually had been invited to the White House. They somehow at the last minute were able to get into the Oval Office.

They all presented, the testimony today said, conspiracy theories that ran the gamut, pushing the president even to do things like declare martial law, to seize election machines, those kinds of things.

Also coming into the Oval Office during this meeting then were actual White House staffers. There you see some of them who were involved. You have Eric Herschmann, the attorney, the staff, secretary, Lyons. You see Mark Meadows, chief of staff, in and out, and the president's White House counsel, Pat Cipollone.

They were pushing back at the four others in what was described in an extensive montage of bites as a very hostile confrontation. Let's listen to how they played it out in the hearing today.