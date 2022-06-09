WATCH: ‘Trump asked us to come,’ rioters said during Jan. 6 attack

Before ending its nearly two hour hearing, the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection played video footage of rioters saying former President Donald Trump asked them to come to Washington on Jan. 6.



“I was there because he called me there and he laid out what was happening,” one rioter is heard saying.

Robert Schornak, another rioter, said what got him interested in going to the Capitol that day was Trump’s request for his supporters to be there.

“You know, Trump only asked me for two things. He asked me for my vote. He asked me to come on January 6,” Schornak said.

The June 9 hearing also put the involvement of the far-right extremist groups Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers into sharper focus.

Marcus Childress, an attorney for the Jan. 6 committee, said members of extremist groups were energized to arrive to the Capitol by a Dec. 19 tweet from former President Donald Trump.

The committee also shared details about a meeting among Proud Boys members in a parking structure the night before the attack, on Jan. 5. According to the committee’s investigation, the extremist groups taking part in the insurrection had made references to a civil war. Some members of the Oath Keepers had set up “quick reaction forces,” in Virginia “in case President Trump invoked the insurrection act,” Childress said.