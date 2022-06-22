Who is Jeffrey Clark and why is he important to the Jan. 6 hearings?

Jeffrey Clark, a high-ranking DOJ official in the Trump administration, is not expected to testify in the House Jan. 6 Committee’s public hearings this month. But his reported willingness to help former President Donald Trump act on baseless claims of voter fraud will likely get renewed focus during the committee’s June 23 hearing, which will highlight Trump’s pressure on the DOJ to overturn election results.

Trump offered Clark the job of attorney general to replace acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen, Rep Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said during the committee’s first hearing June 9, so that Clark could use the position to challenge the results of the 2020 election, despite multiple lawyers and advisers telling Trump they had found no evidence of fraud, Cheney said.

“Trump wanted Mr. Clark to take a number of steps including sending this letter to Georgia and five other states saying the US Department of Justice had ‘identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election.’ This letter is a lie,” Cheney said during the June 9 hearing.

“This letter and others like it would have urged multiple states to withdraw their official and lawful electoral votes for Biden,” Cheney said.

Cheney added that the plan failed because Department of Justice officials, including Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, threatened to resign, as did White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. Rosen and Donoghue are scheduled to testify before the committee June 23.

Clark told the New York Times last year that their account of the meetings, based on accounts from four officials, was inaccurate.

“There was a candid discussion of options and pros and cons with the president. It is unfortunate that those who were part of a privileged legal conversation would comment in public about such internal deliberations, while also distorting any discussions,” Clark told the New York Times.

Clark was subpoenaed by the committee and agreed to be interviewed. However, that interview was cut short by Clark. According to Cheney, Clark invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination.

