Who is Steven Engel and why is he testifying in the Jan. 6 hearings?

Steven Engel, a top Justice Department official who resisted President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is scheduled to testify June 23 before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Engel is set to testify in person before the panel along with Trump’s former Acting Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, and former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue.

As assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, Engel ran the office that provided legal advice to the president and Executive Branch agencies during the Trump administration.

Engel told Trump that he and other senior Justice Department officials would resign if he fired Rosen and named Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general, according to Rosen’s Oct. 13, 2021, deposition before the House Jan. 6 committee. Clark had concocted a plan for the department to send letters to states Trump lost, instructing them to appoint an alternate slate of electors who would vote for Trump. Clark outlined the plan to Trump, who threatened to replace Rosen with Clark unless Rosen signed his name to the letters and sent them, according to a Senate Judiciary report.

Rosen refused to cooperate with the plan, according to the report.

The exchange took place during a White House meeting on Jan. 3, 2021. Trump ultimately decided not to fire Rosen and the letters were never sent.

According to Rosen, Engel told the president, “If you replace Jeff Rosen with Jeff Clark and send this letter [to Georgia], I would have no choice. I would have to resign.”

Clark — who was in charge of the Justice Department’s civil division at the time — “repeatedly said to the president that, if he was put in the seat, he would conduct real investigations that would, in his view, uncover widespread fraud,” Donoghue said in a deposition to the committee on Oct. 1.

Donoghue said that Engel told the president if all of the senior Justice Department officials left, Clark would be left with “a graveyard” at the department.

