Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump’s actions as the mob attacked the Capitol

Jamil Jaffer:

No, I can't, to be honest with you, Judy.

And, to the contrary, when American democracy, the heart of our union has been challenged, American presidents like Abraham Lincoln have stepped up and done what it takes to respond to that and keep the union together.

At times, presidents like Abraham Lincoln took extreme actions. Donald Trump did exactly the opposite. He stood by, watched, let it happen. And no amount of excusing that and saying, well, it was just a small protest, or it got a little out of hand, or whatever. We all saw what our eyes saw. Nobody can tell us what we didn't — what we saw on television.

And the fact of the matter is, the president was watching it live in action as it happened and saying to his aides who were saying to him, Mr. President, you must do something — and we heard what his chief of staff and the White House counsel talked about. His chief of staff said, look, Pat, to the White House counsel, the president doesn't want to do anything. He thinks Mike deserves it. The vice president deserves the chants of "Hang Mike Pence."

I mean, it's unimaginable that any president would say that about the vice president, much less as the Capitol is being attack. And he's tweeting about Mike Pence not being — not having the courage he needs to have. It's hard to imagine that happening. If you — if we hadn't all watched it happened, I would think you were telling me about a bad movie.