Who is Richard Donoghue and why is he testifying at the Jan. 6 hearing?

Richard Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general in the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency and one of the Department of Justice officials who resisted pressure to validate Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, is expected to testify June 23 before the Jan. 6 committee.

The committee’s fifth day of public hearings will focus on how Trump pressured the Justice Department to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election. Donoghue was among the Department of Justice lawyers who had investigated but did not find evidence of Trump’s unfounded allegations of voter fraud, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said June 9 in the first day of committee hearings, noting he was among those who refused to use their positions to further the former president’s claims.

Trump reportedly considered replacing acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen with another Department of Justice lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who had been telling the president he could help him overturn the election results, according to the Washington Post. Donoghue was among the DOJ lawyers who threatened to resign if this happened.

“These men honored their oaths of office. They did their duty. And you will hear from them in our hearings,” Cheney said during the June 10 hearing.

The committee has already played video from its closed-door interview with Donoghue, who detailed discussions with Trump over his claims of election fraud.

Donoghue said Trump would ask about an election fraud claim, and after he debunked it, would then quickly move on to another claim.

“And again, this gets back to the point that there were so many of these allegations that when you gave him a very direct answer on one of them, he wouldn’t fight us on it, but he would move to another allegation,” Donoghue said in video testimony played during the June 13 hearing.

Donoghue said Trump’s claims included Native Americans “being paid to vote,” voting errors in Michigan, truckloads of ballots being shipped from New York to Pennsylvania and “suitcases” of votes being dumped in Georgia. Donoghue said he gave explanations to Trump that debunked all those allegations.

“He said, ‘There’s lots of fraud going on here.’ Told him flat out that much of the information he’s getting is false and or just not supported by the evidence. We looked at the allegations, but they don’t pan out,” Donoghue said in his recorded remarks.

