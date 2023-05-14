A closer look at the novel celestial events thrilling scientists this month

It's been an exciting time for astronomers, astrophysicists and other scientists who specialize in deciphering the far reaches of space. Since the beginning of May, observations of some never-before-seen celestial events have been reported in science journals. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien joins John Yang to explain the latest findings.

