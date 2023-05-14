A closer look at the novel celestial events thrilling scientists this month

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
It's been an exciting time for astronomers, astrophysicists and other scientists who specialize in deciphering the far reaches of space. Since the beginning of May, observations of some never-before-seen celestial events have been reported in science journals. Science correspondent Miles O'Brien joins John Yang to explain the latest findings.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
