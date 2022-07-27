Ada Limón on becoming the new U.S. poet laureate

Ada Limón has been named the nation's new poet laureate. Jeffrey Brown recently met with Limón to learn more about her life’s path, one that includes backyard groundhogs, Kentucky bluegrass, pokeweed and plenty of poetry. It's part of our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."

