“Race Matters: America in Crisis, A PBS NewsHour Special” will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 9 to 10 p.m. ET. “Race Matters: America in Crisis” will focus on the frustration pouring out onto American streets, and outrage about police brutality. It will also explore America’s deep systemic racial disparities in education, the criminal justice system, the economy and health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will also include grassroots voices from around the country and roundtable conversations with thought leaders, newsmakers and experts.