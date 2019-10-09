100 years since ‘Black Sox’ World Series, new details challenge long-held story

Stephanie Sy:

It was 1919. World War I wasn't far in the rear-view mirror. Race riots were engulfing the nation. And on the South Side of Chicago, the White Sox were batting 1000, favored to win the World Series.

So when they lost to the Cincinnati Reds that year, even with Shoeless Joe Jackson slugging it out with 12 hits, baseball fans were shocked. It was this play that first alerted baseball insiders that something funny might be going on.

The three-second clip shows the White Sox botching a chance to turn a double play against the Reds. Eight White Sox players were later accused of conspiring with gamblers to throw the World Series, including Shoeless Joe, whose exact role is still disputed.

He and the others were banned for life from professional baseball.

For decades, Eliot Asinof's book "Eight Men Out" was viewed as the definitive account of what happened.