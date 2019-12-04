2 impeachment experts analyze the House Judiciary Committee’s case against Trump

Judy Woodruff:

And now back in the studio with me are two legal experts who've been watching the hearings all day with us. They are Sol Wisenberg. He was the deputy independent counsel during the Whitewater investigation, in which he personally conducted grand jury questioning of President Bill Clinton.

And Frank Bowman, he is one of the experts who submitted testimony on the definition of high crimes and misdemeanors to this House Judiciary Committee — or, rather, I should say, the committee during the Clinton impeachment period. He currently teaches at the University of Missouri School of Law and at Georgetown Law. He's also the author of "High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump."

Hello to both of you. Frank Bowman, Sol Wisenberg, good to have you still with us tonight.

Let me start with you, Sol Wisenberg.

The Democrats had this hearing today in an effort to bolster their argument that the president has committed offenses that are worthy of removing him from office, in other words, that rise to the level of impeachment.

How far did they go in making that case?