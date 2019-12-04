Double your gift now
Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Who is testifying?

Noah Feldman

Pamela S. Karlan

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Dec 04

Noah Feldman

Dec 04

Pamela S. Karlan

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Associated Press

WATCH: GOP seeks to undercut Democrats’ impeachment case during hearing

Politics

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are trying to undercut the Democrats’ case for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers spoke during the first day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

One GOP congressman, Louie Gohmert of Texas, complains the committee hasn’t had enough time to review the House Intelligence Committee’s report on impeachment. He also says none of legal scholars at Wednesday’s hearing had firsthand knowledge of the events in question.

The impeachment inquiry centers on a July 25 phone call Trump had with the new president of Ukraine. The Intelligence Committee’s report lays out evidence that Democrats say show Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have used their five-minute allotments to criticize the impeachment process and defend Trump, rather than ask questions of the law professors.

Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot calls the impeachment process an partisan exercise and that impeachment pushed by Democrats is inevitable because they don’t like Trump.

