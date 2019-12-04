WATCH: GOP seeks to undercut Democrats’ impeachment case during hearing

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are trying to undercut the Democrats’ case for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers spoke during the first day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

One GOP congressman, Louie Gohmert of Texas, complains the committee hasn’t had enough time to review the House Intelligence Committee’s report on impeachment. He also says none of legal scholars at Wednesday’s hearing had firsthand knowledge of the events in question.

The impeachment inquiry centers on a July 25 phone call Trump had with the new president of Ukraine. The Intelligence Committee’s report lays out evidence that Democrats say show Trump was trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have used their five-minute allotments to criticize the impeachment process and defend Trump, rather than ask questions of the law professors.

Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot calls the impeachment process an partisan exercise and that impeachment pushed by Democrats is inevitable because they don’t like Trump.

MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?