2020 in review: Iconic bookstore weathers COVID-19, Courtney Barnett’s love for words

Tom Casciato:

It just seemed like an ordinary profile of a singer. It was supposed to be on the air right in the middle of March, right around the time you and I and everybody else in the office left the office and went to work at home for these many months. And we waited weeks and weeks to put the piece on the air. and finally, there was just so much Covid news that was rightly taking up so much new space. We just decided to put it online. So I fear that fewer people saw that than I would have hoped. It does stream at PBS.org, and it does stream on YouTube, and I hope maybe they will take a look at it now online.