2020 in review: Stories on criminal justice, LGBTQ rights and race

Ivette Feliciano:

I think the conversations that really stick out for me are the ones that I had with activists who were organizing all over the country and all over the world around a range of issues; climate justice, voting rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, during quarantine, when it's not as easy to be out there in the streets getting their message out. And when a lot of the media's focus was on the pandemic. And obviously, this summer, the killing of George Floyd was a really huge tipping point that led to widespread protests and conversations around anti-Black state violence in this country.

And one conversation that sticks out for me is one that I had with Imara Jones. She is a Soros Equality Fellow and the creator of Translash Media. And she was talking about the importance of centering Black trans women in these conversations around violence against black people in America.