In a CT county, tenants and landlords brace for eviction tsunami

Michael Hill:

The $900 billion dollar COVID-19 relief package that passed the house and senate this week remains in limbo after president trump refused to sign the bill on Tuesday.

That bill includes a major boost for renters: $25 billion in rental assistance and the extension of a federal eviction moratorium.

With the fate of that assistance up-in-the-air, the first installment of our "Roads to Recovery" series focuses on renters and landlords in Fairfield County, Connecticut. And how, since the pandemic started they've navigated a patchwork of eviction moratoriums and limited financial support.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker begins our series in Bridgeport.