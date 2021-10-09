2021 saw a record number of abortion restrictions enacted

Shefali Luthra:

This year has seen more abortion restrictions become law than any other year since 1973, which was when Roe v. Wade was decided. 106 restrictions were signed into law over 19 states. It's the first time we've hit three digits ever, which means right limitations on when and how someone can get the two pill regimen, that's one of the easiest ways if you're early in pregnancy to get an abortion.

That could mean prohibiting those pills from being sent over the mail, requiring someone go in person to the doctor to get the first pill done, even though experts say you can safely do it from home. It might mean instituting special waiting periods for someone who wants a medication abortion, right? You have to wait three days between one visit and the second to even get the pill. It could mean special restrictions on how someone is registered if they want to provide a medication abortion.

All of these various somewhat insidious restrictions that will just make it harder and harder, in particular for medication abortion to be available.