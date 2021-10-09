Iraq elections: protesters allege corruption, vow to boycott polls

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tomorrow, Iraq will hold its fifth election since the U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003. The party led by Cleric Moqtada al Sadr is likely to emerge with the most power in parliament.

Once a foe of the American military, al Sadr is now one ofIiraq's most powerful leaders.

Huge street protests demanding a complete overhaul of raq's political order resulted in this vote, but protesters now fear the election will be neither free nor fair, and some are calling for a boycott.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simona Foltyn reports from Iraq.