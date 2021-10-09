How to talk to kids about race and racism

Dana Crawford:

Well, I would dare say that, you know, as a parent, I wish only the things that I expose my children to would be the things that they would model that they would be exposed to. But we all know we do not own our children and they live in the world.

I don't know about the statement: 'I'm not racist.' I daresay that racism is a socially transmitted disease which we're all exposed to, infected with and often spread unintentionally, but definitely has an impact. So that's a different argument.

But I would say in the same way that you might not be someone that abducts children, but you still talk with your children about people who abduct children, you want to prepare your children to be safe in the world. So although you may not perceive or experience yourself to have very intentional racist thoughts, your children still do navigate a world that they may be exposed to that, their friends may be exposed to racism, and what kind of person are you trying to raise?