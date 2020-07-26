30 years after ADA, inaccessibility persists for the disabled

Dr. Oluwaferanmi Okanlami:

Yeah. So as many people know, the ACA is a civil rights law that tries to provide equal access to public services and then to private services that are offered for the public's consumption and giving equal access. So something as simple as curb cutouts, right? A ramp to go from the street to the sidewalk is something that we likely don't think about every day until you are then in a wheelchair and you can't get onto the block because there's nothing there that allows you to get in. So the number of times, especially in Michigan winters, that while we have curb cutouts, I have to park in one place and then go all the way down in the middle of the street until I can get to the curb cut out to enter a building that is right next to me, that is one of the examples of how the ADA sets the, sort of the minimum standard for what's necessary, but does not provide true full access. Now, this is not a slight to the ADA. It's actually an amazing law. But really, even in its inception, they said that this is just the beginning. This is not meant to be the ceiling. It's really meant to be a floor of basic needs.