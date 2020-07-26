Without a convention, how do Dems plan to rally voters?

Hari Sreenivasan:

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the planned national conventions of both political parties forcing the cancellation of the large in-person gatherings that we've become accustomed to seeing.

The first of those, the Democratic National Convention, was to be held in Wisconsin this month. We visited there last year, with the hope of returning for the convention. Instead, we recently spoke with Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic party of Wisconsin, to see what the plans are for rallying constituents in the lead up to the election.

Ben, we caught up with you about a year ago, plans were to have a big ol DNC convention in Wisconsin. Get everybody excited about the convention being there and perhaps help flip the state blue. Now, virtual convention. Good, bad, indifferent for all that enthusiasm you wanted to get going?