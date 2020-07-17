5 lives lost to COVID-19

Amna Nawaz:

As we discussed tonight, the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate communities and has taken a toll on countless families.

Now we take a moment to remember some of the lives loss.

Lloyd Cornelius Porter was gregarious, entertaining, and loving. His brother said he carried on the spirit of their mother, a minister, by uniting people in his Brooklyn neighborhood cafes. Lloyd welcomed the customers, and his wife, Hillary, cooked.

Also a professional actor, his family said Lloyd's sparkle, wit, and artistic qualities came through in his 11-year-old daughter, MacLemore. Lloyd was 49 years old.

Maima Darbah Fahnbulleh's work in public service spanned five decades and several countries. She was an advocate for those with disabilities in Liberia and helped establish the first women's resource center in Grenada. She moved to the U.S. and eventually settled in New York. After she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014,

Maima became a self-advocate, proudly participating in the city's annual Unity Walks. A dedicated mother and grandmother, her family said she was ambitious and resilient, always holding her head high in the face of adversity. Maima was 73.

Sixty-two-year-old Patricia Wilke was devoted to her career as a pharmacist in Arizona. While studying in Tucson, Patricia, or Patty, met her husband, Ted, a pharmacy technician in the Air Force. Ted said Patty was a patient and understanding mother to their five children, including three sons who followed in their footsteps and found work in the pharmaceutical industry.

Ted called Patty his best friend, thoughtful, cheerful, and loved by everyone. They would have celebrated 40 years of marriage this year.

Brian Miller was blind for most of his life, but he refused to let that hold him back. Through his work at the Department of Education and various advocacy groups in the Washington, D.C., area, he helped institute policies to aid the blind. Brian's mom said he had great energy and a love for history, music and travel.

That included his plan to visit 100 different countries in his lifetime. He made it to 65. Brian was 52 years old.

Twenty-eight-year-old James Simpson was a natural at connecting with others. His family called him a gentle giant, with a smile and energy that could light up a room. Growing up in foster care in Sacramento, James developed a passion for helping young people. He served as a camp counselor and mentored other fostered teens.

After moving to Washington in 2015, he began counseling youth at a mental health facility. Those who knew him said, despite life's challenges, James was selfless and always positive.