A book that teaches children ‘Why We Stay Home’

I feel like, throughout this whole time, there have been countless stories of human beings just rallying together and just, you know, loving and supporting each other.

So, I think the main message of the book is actually found at the end of the book, the very last page, when Suzie is looking up to her big sister, Millie, for kind of comfort and support.

And she's like, is this the way it's going to be forever, from now on? And Millie kind of says, you know, no, Suzie. It will get better. We just have to keep sticking together.