A Brief But Spectacular take on appreciating what we have

Yes. You're welcome.

Don't have really, really worries. I know where to take my worries. I do have some concerns. I'm concerned about our young people.

One night, I was I in bed reading. I heard a click coming from the carport, went to the door, turned on the light. Lo and behold, there was a familiar face looking at me. This is the side of the car the young man was trying to get into.

And when I flipped on the light, he kind of dodged that way. I went out and talked to that familiar face. You know you have done something wrong, and that's not the way you were raised. We don't do that to each other.

I gave him an opportunity to jump the fence and leave, because I could see that this young man needed a change. He still calls me. And to this day, I have never told anyone his name. Mothers would ask: Was it my son? Was it my son?

I'm not telling. I'm not telling. Still don't tell.

My work ethics have come from my grandparents, my family, and my community, which I call the village. If you're going to do something, then do it right.

If there is a secret to aging, this is it: Do the best you can when you can. Treat your body and your mind right. Treat other people like you want to be treated and enjoy life.

My theory is, many times, we already have what we are seeking for if we just look within.

My name is Lucile Day. This is my Brief But Spectacular take on the joy of living.