Pandemic’s ‘unique uncertainty’ creates market shockwaves

Judy Woodruff:

It has been a day like few others in modern American life, from the East Coast to the West and from the stock exchange to schools, sports and houses of worship.

For stocks, it was their worst day of trading since the 1987 market crash. As fears of the pandemic spread, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 10 percent, down 2,352 points, to close at 21200. The Nasdaq plummeted 750 points, and the S&P 500 lost more than 260.

Meanwhile, a rapid-fire succession of new cancellations and closures rippled across the U.S. and around the world today, from major sporting events and cultural institutions, to entire school systems, and even Catholic churches across Rome.

The U.S. now has more than 1,300 COVID-19 infections in at least 45 states and the District of Columbia, that as the fallout intensified over President Trump's decision to ban travel from most of Europe.

Nick Schifrin begins our coverage.