Can Congress, Trump put pandemic response ahead of politics?

Lisa Desjardins:

All right, texting with sources right now, I can tell you what looks like will be in this deal.

And we expect the details of this tonight, depending on any possible snags. First of all, it does look like temporary sick leave, 14 days is the number they have been talking about, for anyone affected by the coronavirus.

And I want to stress that's not just people who are sick or quarantined. They're talking about allowing that sick leave for parents of children who may be home from school. So this is a broad category. Sick leave looks like it's going to be in here, temporarily, for this disease.

Then, also, some kind of wage relief. They're negotiating over the specifics now for people who go without their salary, have to stay home for all of these reasons.

What is not in here, Judy, is a permanent kind of emergency sick leave. That's something that Democrats wanted. That's not going to be in here.

What also is not in here, a payroll tax cut. We know the president wanted that. Yamiche has been reporting on it. Not going to be in here.

And, Judy, I will tell you what the real fight is here. It's about the next bill. This bill is probably going to be easier, dealing with people who are affected directly. The next bill will be about stimulating the economy.

That could come in a few weeks. And people on both sides, including the president, are trying to keep leverage, because they want to get their ideas on the table in that likely-to-be-larger deal.