U.S. federal response to coronavirus a ‘fiasco,’ says global health expert

Judy Woodruff:

So, many Americans are talking about their concerns over how the government is responding to the pandemic, the ability to get testing, and how the U.S. response compares to other countries.

Ashish Jha, who runs the Harvard Global Health Institute, watches all this. And he joins me now.

Dr. Jha, first of all, how do you size up the way the U.S. has responded, compared to other countries, to this pandemic, this coronavirus crisis?