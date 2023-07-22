A Brief But Spectacular take on how everybody can learn

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Katie Hodgman, Second Peninsula LLC
Author and lecturer Allan Goldstein’s younger brother Fred is a survivor of the Willowbrook State School, an institution on Staten Island for people with disabilities that became notorious in the 1970s for its neglect and abuse of residents. Once Fred got out, Goldstein saw his brother’s many talents that had never been nurtured. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on how everybody can learn.
