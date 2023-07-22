July 22, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new report looks at the state of crime in America and best practices for curbing it. With the Women’s World Cup underway, we look at efforts worldwide to achieve equity in soccer. An Oklahoma death row prisoner’s case reignites the debate over capital punishment. Plus, a disability advocate’s Brief But Spectacular take on learning differently.

