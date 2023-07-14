A Brief But Spectacular take on second acts

Benni Latham, Actress:

In 2006, I started working at TSA at LAX Airport. I was the TSA agent that was making up songs and doing funny voices and impressions while I was telling people to take their shoes off and all that jazz, because, at the end of the day, you don't know where these people are going, right?

If I can be the little soft part of their day in such a weird, chaotic place, then I'm happy to do that.

The circumstances that led to me quitting TSA was — was pretty violent. November 2013, an individual came into the terminal and opened fire at the checkpoint. And it was a wakeup call for me. I recognized in myself that I would rather deal with the failure of trying something and maybe not being completely successful than live regretfully wondering what if.

So, at that moment, I decided I'll take fear over regret, and I made plans to quit. I decided to try my hand at commercial acting. And then I booked my first on-camera professional commercial for Samsung, where I played a, wait for it, TSA agent.

(Laughter)