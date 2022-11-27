A Brief But Spectacular take on saving lives with abortion services

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Elizabeth Burton
Elizabeth Burton
Melissa Williams
Melissa Williams
Ana Davila
Ana Davila
Leave your feedback
Dr. Warren Hern runs a clinic in Boulder, Colorado, that has provided abortion services since 1973, the year Roe v. Wade was decided. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on being on the front line of the fight over legalized abortion in the U.S. for nearly half a century.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.