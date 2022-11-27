Give to PBS NewsHour now
A Brief But Spectacular take on saving lives with abortion services

By —

Elizabeth Burton

By —

Melissa Williams

By —

Ana Davila

Dr. Warren Hern runs a clinic in Boulder, Colorado, that has provided abortion services since 1973, the year Roe v. Wade was decided. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on being on the front line of the fight over legalized abortion in the U.S. for nearly half a century.

Listen to this Segment

